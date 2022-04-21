Mandy Moore Goes To Work For Designers That Made Her Wedding Dress, “Magic”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is also starring in the Rodarte fall/winter 2022 campaign — and she looks in the photos to embody everything the designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy aim for and deliver: sophistication, beauty, self-possession, authority and grace.

Oh, and also the quality that the sisters themselves use in responding to Moore’s Instagram post. Kate and Laura write: “Magic!!!!!” (Yes, that’s five exclamation points — it’s Mandy Moore, after all.)

Moore writes: Absolutely honored to be a part of the Rodarte Fall / Winter 2022 campaign by @kateandlauramulleavy. I’ve loved Kate and Laura’s work forever (hello- they made my wedding dress) so getting to collaborate in this capacity was a dream. (To see some amazing Rodarte designs for sale, check out Saks Fifth Avenue here.)

Speaking of Rodarte wedding dresses, though Moore’s is likely in precious storage, Kate and Laura are still dressing gorgeous celebs for their dream days. Check out Billie Lourd below.

Moore’s dramatic turn as Rebecca on This Is Us is nearing an end, as the 18 episode final season is underway. This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.