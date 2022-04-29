‘Magnum PI’ Star Perdita Weeks Wows In Corset Top, Paperbag Waist Jeans

On the Magnum, PI episode “The Long Sleep,” a disoriented man comes to the gate and hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to investigate a crime he doesn’t remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood.
The most interesting scene occurs right before the client approaches the gate, when Magnum asks Higgins if she wants to do something “outside of work.”
Magnum doesn’t call it a date but clearly he’s disappointed when Higgins (who’s rocking a blue and white floral corset top and paperbag waisted and belted blue jeans) reveals she already has a date planned with Cole. Watch clip below.
Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Blue Bloods starring the original Magnum Tom Selleck at 10 pm.