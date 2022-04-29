‘Magnum PI’ Star Perdita Weeks Wows In Corset Top, Paperbag Waist Jeans

On the Magnum, PI episode “The Long Sleep,” a disoriented man comes to the gate and hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to investigate a crime he doesn’t remember after he woke up on the beach covered in blood.

Above: Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez on Magum PI (CBS/Zack Dougan)

The most interesting scene occurs right before the client approaches the gate, when Magnum asks Higgins if she wants to do something “outside of work.”

Above: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Tim Kang on Magnum PI (Zack Dougan/CBS)

Magnum doesn’t call it a date but clearly he’s disappointed when Higgins (who’s rocking a blue and white floral corset top and paperbag waisted and belted blue jeans) reveals she already has a date planned with Cole. Watch clip below.

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Blue Bloods starring the original Magnum Tom Selleck at 10 pm.