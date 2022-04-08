‘Magnum PI’ Star Jay Hernandez All Smiles Directing Co-Star Perdita Weeks

On the Magnum, PI episode ‘Shallow Grave, Deep Water,’ Hawaii’s top private investigator Magnum (Jay Hernandez) goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about a crime which may be related to the death of his good friend Nuzo (Domenick Lombardozzi). Actor Hernandez makes his directorial debut with this episode.

As seen above and below, Hernandez is all smiles while directing his gorgeous and talented co-star Perdita Weeks (Higgins), who shared the photo below.

Weeks says Hernandez is an “all round good chap and my very good pal,” and in the episode, she gives “a stellar supporting performance.”

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Undercover Boss at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm.