Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles With Fiancé at Engagement Party In Kuwait

Former Disney child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls) is engaged to be married. As seen in the photo below, the 35-year-old actress/singer/Greek club owner, is all smiles with her fiancee Bader Shammas in Kuwait.

As seen above, the couple smiles as they stand in front of a two-tier cake which holds a diamond ring box on top. On the side of the cake are silhouettes of a man and woman in an embrace. It reads: “He asked, she said yes.”

Get ready to see more of Lohan: She stars in the upcoming 2022 Netflix holiday rom-com movie Falling for Christmas with Jack Wagner (When Calls the Heart, General Hospital, Melrose Place).

In Falling for Christmas (trailer above), Lohan plays a newly engaged heiress who, after a skiing accident, is diagnosed with amnesia, and she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner.

Next on her acting docket is the horror film Cursed with Mickey Rourke who plays a psychiatrist at a state run hospital. Lohan plays a police detective who’s trying to stop an escaped patient from murdering people he has held hostage.