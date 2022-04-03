Lenny Kravitz Strikes a Pose In Soaking Wet Shirt, “Masculinity Redefined”

Trevor Noah hosts the 64th Annual Grammy Awards live from MGMG Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The line up includes current Gram\my nominees including Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; and Grammy winners including Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Bonnie Raitt, and Lenny Kravitz.

When not on stage, 57-year-old rock star Lenny Kravitz spends time with family including his actress/model daughter Zoë Kravitz (her mother is actress Lisa Bonet). Zoë Kravitz (who will appear next on the big screen in The Batman) is a model for the French design house Yves Saint Laurent, aka YSL aka SAINT. Her father Lenny Kravitz has landed a modeling gig with the big brand, too.

When Lenny Kravitz shared the photo above, of him modeling a soaking wet buttoned shirt, he wrote: “Shot at home in the Bahamas. Introducing Y Eau de Toilette by @yslbeauty. #whynot #yslbeauty.”

YSL describes the new masculine fragrance as “a fresh and woody fragrance with geranium, sensual wood and bergamot.” It goes on to say that the scent offers “a sharp juicy freshness to challenge convention and exceed all expectations” and that the creation is “masculinity re-defined.”

Lenny Kravitz’s famous friends are sending him words of congratulations including multiple-Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys who wrote: “Leassss goooo brother!!!!”