Lauren Alaina Splits From Record Company After 11 Years, “Tough Decision”

On the Beyond the Edge episode ‘Not Here to Play, Here to Win,’ the eight celebrities struggle to sleep through the night after their camp becomes infested with ants. One day prior to the ‘Not Here to Play’ episode airing, celebrity contestant, country pop star Lauren Alaina made a big announcement on social media.

As seen in the post below, Lauren announced that she’s leaving Mercury Records and UMG Nashville and thanked the staff of both businesses for “everything they have done for me over the last 11 years.” She was just 16 when they started working together, after coming in second on Season 10 of American Idol. Now 27, Lauren writes: “I have changed.”

Lauren said it was a “tough decision to spread my wings and close a very important chapter of my life” and promises “more exiting things” are happening and she will “share soon.”

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Survivor at 8 pm.