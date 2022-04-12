Kim Kardashian Wears Loose Shorts Over Her Bikini, The Pete Davidson Effect?

Kim Kardashian is in the process of rebranding her KKW line of fragrances and other monikered product — that “W” just doesn’t work for the famous internet-breaker anymore. And Ms. Kardashian is not just busy rebranding businesses, of course. It’s personal, too.

Unless you’ve been living under a pretty big rock, you’ll have heard that Kardashian is eating her “late night snacks” with Staten Island’s own Pete Davidson these days. (Fact you may not have known about the comedian and Kardashian BF: Davidson is tall, about six-feet-three. We’re just saying. It’s the information age, after all.)

But besides dropping the W, what else is going on with Kardashian’s transformation? Well some fans — many, many fans actually — were surprised by her most recent beach photo share that has Kim wearing shorts! And loose-fitting shorts to boot.

Shorts over bikini bottoms is just not how the Kardashian crew usually rolls. It’s bikini straight, shaken or stirred, but shorts? This is rare, if not totally new. Some Kardashian-watchers are calling it the “Pete Davidson effect.” They’re Skims shorts, but still…

The series of photos below are far more in the typical Kardashian lane.