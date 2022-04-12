Kim Fields Stirs Up “Hilarious Fun” In Strapless Dress on ‘Name That Tune’

On Season 2 of the reboot TV game show Name That Tune, Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy tries to plays against actress/director Kim Fields (The Upshaws, Living Single, The Facts of Life). Both celebrities are playing for charities: Shaggy’s is Make a Difference Foundation; Kim Fields’ is Back On My Feet.

Not only does Kim Fields look stunning in a sparkly strapless dress but she’s also having a lot of fun playing the game. When she shared the video below, she wrote: “DON’T MISS THE HILARIOUSLY FUN TIME @direalshaggy & I have doin battle.” Kim’s Facts of Life co-star Mindy Cohen replied: “Woo hoo!”

Kim Fields has fun dancing on any and every TV set she walks on.

Name That Tune airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after The Resident at 8 pm.