Khloe Kardashian Repeats She Wants To Feel “Safe” With Men — Kim Too, She Says

Khloe Kardashian is for many viewers the favorite in the famous family, coming across as grounded and earnest even while some of her more audacious siblings are trying to, you know, break the internet.

But Khloe wants the same thing as her sisters do, she tells Robin Roberts (video below) — she wants to feel safe with her man. That’s what all the Kardashians want, she says, happiness and safety.

Indeed, feeling safe is a theme she returns to repeatedly, and it has a louder public echo given the recent actions of Kanye West following his acidic breakup with Kim Kardashian. (West instilled fear with some of his post-breakup social media posts, whether or not he was overtly trying to threaten.)

Khloe, asked by Roberts what the Kardashian women looked for in their partners, responded, “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe.”

That statement was accompanied by her description of her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, where Khloe said: “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time.”

But that feeling of safety ended with his infidelity, though she still thinks highly of Thompson as a man and a father. He’s just not for her, she says, with her safety being paramount.