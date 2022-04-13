Kevin Smith’s Daughter Harley Quinn Smith Poses In Swimsuit and His LiquidDeath Hat, “Pretty Dark Hair”

Hollywood movie star Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy, Dogma) is the father of actress Harley Quinn Smith. When the 22-year-old Jersey girl shared the swimsuit photos below, she wrote: “I wear many hats 🎩 (but actually it’s just this one @liquiddeath hat that I took from my parents’ house and wear every day now hehe). Kevin Hart is a fan of the water brand Liquid Death.

Harley’s fans love the look. One wrote: “Lookin’ good” while another chimed in “Confidence is sexy!” Below is a photo of Harley with her parents.

When Harley shared the glamorous Vanity Fair post-Oscars party photo below, more than one complimented her on her “pretty dark hair.”

Get ready to see more of Harley Quinn Smith: She will appear next on the big screen in her father’s new comedy/horror film Killroy Was Here, based on the phenomenon of the “Kilroy Was Here’ graffiti. Mixed martial artist/actor Justin Kucsulain plays Killroy.

Watch the trailer above: Kevin Hart’s Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back co-star Jason Mewes plays the janitor.