Kevin Hart Takes $100 Million For New Venture Before Chris Rock Tour

Kevin Hart will combine his two creative outfits HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud into HARTBEAT, and add a $100 million investment from private equity group Abry Partners.

Hart celebrated the deal by reiterating his company mission, stating: “This all started out with a mission to keep the world laughing together, and I’m so proud our teams have delivered on that, putting in the hard work to build the most innovative and inclusive comedic storytelling company.”

Laugh Out Loud already has a deal in place with NBC Universal’s Peacock, which has an equity stake. HARTBEAT has deals with Netflix, Audible and SiriusXM.

Hart keeps putting himself at the center of popular culture His tours are sold-out nonstop bonanzas, his entrepreneurial hustle as an influencer and business owner is legendary, and his movies are box office gold. His big push started about a decade ago with Think Like A Man, which Hart said “changed my life forever.”

Hart is touring this summer with fellow comedy legend Chris Rock, who has been in the news lately. Are the two talking backstage about a way Rock can riff on a certain famous event, with HARTBEAT involved? Rock did say not long ago he’ll talk about The Slap when he “gets paid.”

