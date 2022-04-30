Kevin Hart Moves His Sold-Out Show, Congratulates LA Kings, “It’s Shared Space”

Comedian and businessman Kevin Hart took the social media mic to tell his LA fans directly that they get to see him a night earlier than planned — his Crypto.com arena show is moving from May 6 to May 5. Why? Hart, a big sports fan, understands better than most and offers congratulations to the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL for forcing the rescheduling.

(Hart is performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, so named before the Netflix stock took its rotten tumble amidst deep subscriber losses. But that’s not the point — unless Hart tells that joke on stage!)

“The Kings have made the playoffs, congrats to the Los Angeles Kings,” Hart said, “and look, this arena has to be a shared space so we made it work.” Tickets from May 6 are valid on May 5.