Kenedi Anderson Rocks Babydoll Mini Dress, Crimped Hair For American Idol Top 24

From Aulani, Disney’s resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, pop star Bebe Rexha mentors the Top 24 American Idol hopefuls before they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Wearing a stunning cut-out bodycon dress, Bebe wrapped her arm around the waist of Idol contender Kenedi Anderson who wore a pretty white sundress to the session — see below.

Above: Mentor Bebe Rexha, Kenedi Anderson on American Idol (ABC/Karen Neal)

For her Top 24 performance, Kenedi wears another sweet summer dress. As seen above and below, she wears a light blue babydoll dress with a daisy flower print and with crimped hair.

Above: Kenedi Anderson on AMERICAN IDOL (ABC/Karen Neal)

It’s a more modest look for Kenedi, who wore a sparkly bodycon mini dress for her Hollywood Week performance.

