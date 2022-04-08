Kendall Jenner Shared Behind-The-Scenes Dress Pics Weeks Before Kendall x Kylie Launch

It took about a minute for the Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s twinning pics to start piling up the likes, with the posts rising to nearly 5 million in just a day’s time. That’s a significant number even for these Instagram dominators, and the savvy entrepreneurs/provocateurs stored up the popular pics to launch Round 2 of the KENDALL x KYLIE cosmetics drop.

The pair’s sultry poses in the mauve lace dresses draping their famous frames gilded the launch, with both posting various versions. Here’s Kendall’s delivery of the image and launch news.

Kylie’s post drops also feature the twinning, but are a little more loose, a little less rigid. It’s interesting to note that Kendall also gave a much earlier preview of the looks than Kylie did, with Kendall’s earlier photo sharing featuring a behind-the-scenes look from two weeks before the product launch, back on March 25.

The Kendall Jenner shares feature racks and racks of similarly colored clothing, just waiting for the Jenners to choose them. But Kendall seems, right from the start, to be as ravished by the dress selection they ultimately featured as her fans are.