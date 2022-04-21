Kelsea Ballerini Spends “Cute Couple Of Days” in Cabo, Faces Down Lizard

Singer Kelsea Ballerini had to co-host the CMT Awards from home recently due to a case of Covid-19 and its quarantine requirements. But that hiccup hasn’t much slowed the singer, who continues to jump right in — as her new song says.

Not only that, Ballerini’s jumping heart first — more song instructions! — and sharing the jumps with fans from Cabo San Lucas. Morgan Evans seems to be enjoying himself too, even if he doesn’t jump as much.

Ballerini captioned the sunny pics “a cute couple of days.” And the singer did some excellent pool-dipping lip-syncing, rode a horse on the beach, and got busy with some shellfish and Tajin spices. Oh, and they met a charming lizard. (Swipe to see lizard encounter.)

Ballerini, who also writes poetry, is one of the better caption writers in the music business. See below as she gets a lot of mileage out of the two-word “Not coachella.” Those in the know, know what she means.

Here’s the lyrics-only Heartfist video. Warning: it’s a little addictive.