Kelsea Ballerini Gives A Devilish Wink, “HeartFirst” Bop Aims for ‘Song of The Summer’

Kelsea Ballerini flashes her big shining “I’m not sayin'” eyes and then purses her lips, clamped shut to stymie a secret — those are the images that precede the devilish (but adorable) wink that lets us know we’ll all be in on the news soon enough. And she can’t wait to share. She can’t wait, but she will.

The wink video came first, with the “HeartFirst” music in the background. It’s a masterpiece of up close and personal teasing of a musical drop. Watch. Tune in tomorrow at midnight…

And then a day later, Ballerini says (and sings!) “JUMP RIGHT IN!” as she declares “heartfirst is out now.” (See below.) Ballerini co-wrote the tune with Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town fame.

Eager fans are already declaring it the “song of the summer.” One writes: “KELSEA THIS IS SOOO AMAZING 🙌 song of the summer honey!!” And another opines: “BEST SUMMER BOP EVER !!!”

Here’s a longer listen — the radio-ready track at three minutes exactly. “Heartfirst” is available everywhere. Are you ready for summer?