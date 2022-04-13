Karla Souza Flies Private Jet In Cashmere Joggers, “Back to the Grind”

On the Home Economics episode ‘Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200,’ while Tom (Topher Grace) struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, and his dad, Marshall (Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar, Denise (Caitlin McGee) convinces Marina (Karla Souza) that she needs to do something special for Tom’s 40th and talks her into doing boudoir photos.

When not filming Home Economics, Karla Souza is jet-setting. She captioned the photo series above: “Thank you to my friends @aero for letting me catch the last bit of ski season in between filming 🙏🏼. Back to the grind and my little ones 🤘🏼.”

When a fan replied: “Need this travel outfit!! Where is your sweatsuit from?” That cashmere suit (top and joggers) are by LA label Burning Torch by Karyn Craven.

Karla — who looks stylish with and without her young ones — also received a perk at her Parents Latina magazine photo shoot; see video below. She reports: “A head massage goes a long way.”

Home Economics airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners at 9 pm, Wonder Years at 8:30 pm, and The Goldbergs at 8 pm.