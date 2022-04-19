Kardashian Sisters Say They Are “Evolving” Together, While Wearing Matching Swimsuits

The Kardashian sisters Kim and Kourtney are krushing it, you might say. Or they might say. (Their accountant surely says so.)

In a famous family where every change of clothes and change of heart are recorded for the world to opine on, the sisters rely on each other when, as Kim Kardashian says, “no one else understands.”

In a lovefest of a birthday post, notably featuring eye-popping blue swimsuits and the sisters standing in shallow water, Kim thanks Kourtney for “teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol.”

Kourtney, pleased and grateful for the wishes, responded: “I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together!”