Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Matching “Boop” Tattoo with Bestie, “What’s Going On Here?”

Even when not promoting Season 2 of the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco spends time with her co-star Zosia Mamet. As seen in the photos below, the two gorgeous and talented actresses got matching tattoos: the word “Boop” in script letters. Kaley captioned the photos: “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official.”

While many of their famous friends applauded the friendship and tattoos, more than one fan asked “What does this mean?? I don’t understand??” or “What’s going on here?” and “What’s the reasoning behind it?”

When Mamet shared the trailer above, Cuoco replied: “bestie boo bear,” to which Mamet replied: “4ever.”

When Mamet shared the birthday photos above, she told Cuoco: “I love you more than words could ever say. Here’s to a thousand more years of adventures and laughing together so hard our abs hurt. You will always be the Cassie to my Annie.”