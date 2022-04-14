Kaley Cuoco Rocks Defiant, Revealing ‘Glamour’ Cover, This ‘Big Bang’ Is No Theory

Kaley Cuoco stares right through the viewer in her latest magazine cover, surprisingly the star’s first for Glamour. It’s an undeniably defiant stance she takes, and it’s backed up by the accompanying text: Kaley Cuoco Isn’t Holding Back.

That seems certain, as Cuoco’s bold look — the revealing open jacket with little beneath — both exposes and at the same time seems to shield the star. With nothing to hide, we are free.

The accompanying article was written by the multi-talented Glamour West Coast Editor Jessica Radloff. Radloff has the advantage of being not just a fashion mag maven, but also an expert in Cuoco’s most famous endeavor, the once-in-a-generation-level TV hit The Big Bang Theory.

Indeed, Radloff has written the book on the subject, due out this fall. (At Amazon: THE BIG BANG THEORY: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.)

Still Cuoco has done something significant to separate herself from her past success with this photo shoot. Because while generally accepted, the Big Bang remains a scientific theory. As for this Kaley Cuoco cover of Glamour, it’s pure BIG BANG, no theory necessary.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant — starring Cuoco — begins April 21 on HBO Max.