Kaley Cuoco Celebrates “Booping” Zosia Mamet on 10 Year ‘Girls’ Anniversary

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet shared some joyful photos as they made their boop official. You read that right. Cuoco shared a series of smiling pics with Mamet, one of her besties, writing, “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet. Glad we made it official.”

The lovely little tattoos that testify to the “official” booped quality of their bond are by Arbel, the LA tattoo star. You can actually book an appointment with Arbel to get booped yourself (or whatever design you prefer) on a booking form right here.

It’s a bountiful time for official recognition in Mamet’s life and career. The accomplished actress has been a part of some of TV’s most iconic shows (Mad Men, United States of Tara), the most iconic of which has been the hugely influential Girls. (Now, of course, she’s in The Flight Attendant with Cuoco on HBO Max.)

Mamet recently posted a celebration of the beginning of that Girls journey, a journey that began ten years ago. She wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been ten years. It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago. To the entire GIRLS family, thank you for everything. I love and miss you all.”

No word on whether Mamet booped with Cuoco before or after Girls began. Everybody needs to keep at least some secrets, after all.