Josh Brolin Promises No Jennifer Aniston In His Terrifying New Western on Prime Video

Bearded star Josh Brolin looks at home under the great Western sun, his voice as earthy as the soil beneath his boots. That is, until Brolin’s Royal Abbott looks anything but at home on the range — when the “beautiful canvas” of his “Western genre” is, as he says, ” attacked by a metaphysical maelstrom” at the ranch.

Then Brolin looks, well, like he got attacked by a metaphysical maelstrom. You know how it is. Or you will, if you tune into Amazon Prime on April 15th for Outer Range.

As one astute commenter writes after viewing the trailer: “This looks epic.” And as Brolin himself writes, to give people a sense that this project is not going to feature a rendition of Smelly Cat: “I looked and none of the “Friends” cast is in this show. I looked. Not a one.”

That means no Jennifer Aniston, obviously. And whatever Brolin’s point, some people are always going to be disappointed when there is no Jennifer Aniston.

Amazon Studios says Outer Range is “a thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery.” Also starring Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton, the series has an eight episode season in store, with two being released per week.