Jordana Brewster Stuns In Bikini with Seal, “Had To Do a Double Take”

When not filming or promoting the Fast and Furious film franchise, Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini. When she shared the sweet photos below, she wrote: “hanging with my friend.” Jordana is the only human in the frame: you have to look closely to find the seal lying on top of a rock in the ocean. As one fan replied: “Had to do a double take!!“

Get ready to see more of Jordana: her film The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (with her former Lethal Weapon co-star Clayne Crawford) is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2022.

With the set photos below, Crawford thanked Jordana “for shining so much light on our dark little film. Your presence elevated the entire piece.”