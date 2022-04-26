John Travolta Smiles, Swoons For Barbra Streisand, “A Force of the Fabric of Our Culture”

A cheerful, smiling John Travolta waxed poetic and swooned over entertainment legend Barbra Streisand. Travolta recorded and shared a lovely (and loving) birthday message to an American entertainer who really can shoulder the word “icon.”

Travolta shared just a part of the video he sent to Streisand for her 80th birthday, calling her a “force of the fabric of our culture” and confessing he can’t imagine what these past decades would be like with Streisand making her substantial mark on them.

“There’s not enough words,” Travolta said.

Travolta said Streisand “stablilizes” him and has long been part of his “stable ideas of what art and life is about.”

Some of Travolta’s fans took the opportunity to express a similar love for Travolta himself. One particularly eloquent fan wrote: “So true! But we feel the same about you John. You are apart of our upbringing, can’t imagine life without you, you are a force of nature, you are loved.”