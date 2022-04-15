John Travolta Posts Emotional Message For His Late Son, Who Had A Rare Disease

Hollywood legend John Travolta has lost a son and his wife, Kelly Preston, and the lasting sorrow from these tragedies emanates from his latest social media post. In the post, Travolta celebrates (and mourns) what would have been the birthday of his son Jett Travolta, who died as a result of a seizure in 2009.

Jett Travolta was 16 when he suffered the seizure that caused the fall that killed him. Jett Travolta suffered from Kawasaki Disease, a “rare inflammatory disease characterized by an acute febrile, systemic, self-limiting, medium-vessel vasculitis primarily affecting children.”

The CDC says the cause of Kawasaki Disease, or Kawasaki Syndrome, remains unknown.

Just last autumn, Travolta had occasion to post a similar birthday message to a loved one with whom he could not celebrate. Kelly Preston was born on October 13.

Travolta is also very good friends with the actor Bruce Willis, who was revealed recently to be suffering from Aphasia, a condition that renders its victims increasingly unable to communicate. On hearing the news Travolta again posted a positive message that was laced with sorrow. Here he is honoring his friendship with Willis.