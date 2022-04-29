John Cena’s Photoshopped Pic of Elon Musk Is Everything, “Stone Cold”

Professional WWE wrestler/actor John Cena is known for his larger-than-life roles in films including The Suicide Squad, F9: The Fast Saga, Trainwreck, and Bumblebee, among others.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star is also known for his unusual presence on social media. On Instagram, Cena never shares selfies or photos of himself — a rarity for a celebrity.

And on Fridays, Cena always posts a “Stone Cold” Photoshopped photo.

It’s a tribute to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. As Cena says, they are delivered “without explanation, for your interpretation.”

In light of the recent purchase of the social media platform Twitter by Elon Musk, Cena posted the photo above. Many fans don’t know what to think of it. Others are leaving clever comments, including “Stone Coke.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

After agreeing to purchase Twitter for billions of dollars, the Tesla founder wrote: “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”