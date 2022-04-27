Jodie Sweetin, Paulina Porizkova All Smiles On Beyond the Edge, “Hips Don’t Lie”

There are only six celebrity contestants left on the CBS survival competition Beyond the Edge: Full House star Jodie Sweetin, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL coach Mike Singletary, country singer Craig Morgan, NBA legend Metta World Peace, and former Bachelor Colton Underwood.

Above and below: “Hips Don’t Lie” BEYOND THE EDGE photos: Robert Voets/CBS

In the episode “Hips Don’t Lie” (which airs April 27), the six celebs work in pairs to solve a puzzle about pop culture during the “Quest Love Adventure” challenge to earn an additional $55,000 for their charities.

Above: Mike and Craig

Based on the pairings — Jodie and Paulina; Mike and Colton; Craig and Metta — and the sneak peek photos above and below, Jodie and Paulina seem to have the best chemistry together.

Colton Underwood and Metta World Peace

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Survivor at 8 pm.