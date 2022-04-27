Jodie Sweetin, Paulina Porizkova All Smiles On Beyond the Edge, “Hips Don’t Lie”

There are only six celebrity contestants left on the CBS survival competition Beyond the Edge: Full House star Jodie Sweetin, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL coach Mike Singletary, country singer Craig Morgan, NBA legend Metta World Peace, and former Bachelor Colton Underwood.
In the episode “Hips Don’t Lie” (which airs April 27), the six celebs work in pairs to solve a puzzle about pop culture during the “Quest Love Adventure” challenge to earn an additional $55,000 for their charities.
Based on the pairings — Jodie and Paulina; Mike and Colton; Craig and Metta — and the sneak peek photos above and below, Jodie and Paulina seem to have the best chemistry together.
Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Survivor at 8 pm.