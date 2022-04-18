Jim Carrey and ‘In Living Color’ Co-star Tommy Davidson Reunite, “Two GOATS”

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Feud,’ while Gemma (Beth Behrs) turns to Tina (Tichina Arnold) for advice about Grover’s first crush, Dave (Max Greenfield) tries to mediate a work-related feud between two wealthy brothers, Terrence (Phil Morris) and Jordan (Tommy Davidson).

When not on TV or doing stand-up on stage, Tommy Davidson is walking the red carpet as seen in the photo above with his former In Living Color co-star Jim Carey. Tommy captioned the pic: “Last night’s Sonic 2 Premiere.. my best buddy from way back.. killed the role!” More than one fan replied: “two goats!”

Davidson played “The Tiny Warrior” in Carrey’s hit 1995 sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (see tribal fight scene below).

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.