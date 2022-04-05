Jessica Simpson Poses In Bikini In Wicker Chair, “Channeling” 18-Year-Old Photo Shoot

When singer/actress/fashion mogul Jessica Simpson posted the seductive photo below, of her sitting in a bikini on a swinging wicker chair, she captioned it: “Texi Cali.” One than one dedicated fan said the photo reminded them of her photo shoot for Allure magazine, which was featured in the April 2004 issue — 18 years ago! To give more perspective: Jessica starred in The Dukes of Hazzard in 2005. Almost two decades before she became a mother of three! Jessica is now 41.

Her fans also wanted to know where that wicker chair is from. Some report that they’ve seen such a chair for $400 at HomeGoods and Marshalls. Another replied that she saw a similar chair at Walmart, “but they don’t swing it has legs.” Good to know.

She captioned the cute cow-print bikini pic above: “YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s.”