Jessica Biel Looks Like Melanie Lynskey Victim in First Part of Hulu ‘Candy’ Trailer, “So Intense”

Watching the brilliantly tense trailer for Hulu’s Candy, it’s easy to mistake just who the axe murderer is going to be. After all, it’s Melanie Lynskey‘s Betty Gore character who gets duped by Jessica Biel‘s Candy — and Lynskey practically burns through Biel with seemingly homicidal eyes in a number of scenes in the trailer alone.

Of course, it’s not too long before the calm veneer of Biel’s murderous Candy starts to scare us more than Betty Gore’s understandable and natural anger. But Lynskey’s looks toward Biel are penetratingly fierce. Every scene is, as one commenter puts it, “so intense.”

The effect may be, for some viewers, enhanced by a residual memory of Lynskey’s portrayal of the sweet but evidently unstable Rose character in the once popular sitcom Two and a Half Men. Lynskey played the Charlie Sheen-stalking neighbor with a glorious aplomb that sat just an arm’s length away from menace and potential danger. And that was on a sitcom!

Candy will debut on Hulu May 9 and run through May 13. There are five episodes.