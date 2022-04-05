Jessica Biel Is All Smiles with Big 80s Hair, “You Can’t Be Perfect All the Time”

When not spending time with her husband, pop star Justin Timberlake and their children, Hollywood star Jessica Biel (Limetown, The Sinner, 7th Heaven) is at work. The gorgeous and talented 40-year-old is currently promoting her new project, the hulu series Candy. In the photo below, she thanked celeb hair stylist Tracey Cunningham for “working her magic” before press day for Candy. As one fan replied: “Volume.” Be sure to swipe.

In the hulu series, Biel plays the protagonist, Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife and mother “who did everything right – but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.”

Biel shared another “volumized” hair photo from the set of Candy, above, and wrote: “That’s why her hair is so big… it’s full of secrets.”

In the trailer above, a character tells Biel’s character: “Candy, you can’t be perfect all the time.” Candy, which is based on “disturbingly true events,” premieres on hulu on May 9, 2022.