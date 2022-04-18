Jennifer Lopez Gets In Sparkling “Easter Sunday Situation” With Big Green Engagement Ring

The eye is at first drawn to the abundantly bejeweled earrings and the eyes, since these are the eyes of one of the world’s most famous women. But soon Jennifer Lopez somehow magically allows a viewer’s eyes to roam, and land on that big green rock set in her new engagement ring.

JLo describes the post as capturing her in an “Easter Sunday Situation.” And since the theme of Easter is rebirth and rejuvenation, perhaps JLo’s Easter is about as on-theme as anybody’s.

Consider this: At one time not long ago, her new fiance Ben Affleck was an ex, a person from from the past, someone to get over, move beyond. Now Affleck is a giant part of JLo’s future — that sounds like rejuvenation to us.

And also a pretty good reason to show off a big green rock on your finger, green being one of the major colors of spring. And then there’s that dress. Fans are just delighted for the star. Evidently, she’s just getting started, as she attests below.