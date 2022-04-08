Jennifer Lopez Dazzles Showing Tight Abs, Replaces Netflix with Coach In Euphemism

Jennifer Lopez is letting her kids know what she wants for Mother’s Day. Or at least she’s signaling to other mothers what they might begin to desire — because, c’mon, Jennifer Lopez already has everything, doesn’t she?

(Well, no, apparently — because she just told the world while accepting the IHeartRadio Icon Award that she was “just getting started.” And that’s not just braggadocio, one gets the feeling.)

But back to Mother’s Day. JLo puts a fun spin on a euphemism that’s become commonplace these days, the ubiquitous “Netflix and chill.”

You know what Netflix and chill means, right? Lopez subtly suggests you switch out your casual hook-up for some fashion, suggesting that maybe Moms can “Coach and chill” instead.

Looks appealing, no doubt. Especially if, like JLo, you have the abs for it. But you can always roll a different way with Coach, as the star is happy to demonstrate for you.