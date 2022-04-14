Jennifer Garner Rises To #3 on Netflix, Dances With Pro Ballerina, Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts

Actress Jennifer Garner is easy to love. Her social media is an unabashedly cheerful place to visit and her movies, too, are hits — even if it takes a while. At the moment Garner’s Catch and Release, a disappointment at the box office when it was released in 2007, is #3 on the Netflix list of top movies.

Call it the The Adam Project bump, perhaps. (Garner plays Ellie Reed on the hit Netflix movie starring Ryan Reynolds.) But still, Catch and Release can’t climb the Netflix list without merit — and Garner delivers, evidently, in a way that strikes 2022 audiences better than 2007 audiences.

Or maybe she’s just a performer better watched from a sofa than a theater seat? Catch and Release, a Susannah Grant film which also stars Timothy Olyphant and Kevin Smith, isn’t even exclusive to Netflix — Amazon Prime has the movie too. And yet the soaring ranking.

But back to that cheerful social media feed. Garner exhibits pure joy (her default attitude, it seems) in the video below. GarnerSHe obviously feels “better when she’s dancing” — just as the Meghan Trainor track advises.

Especially if she’s dancing with professional ballerina Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer at the NYC Ballet.

It’s enough joy in the dance to stir Goop goddess Gwyneth Paltrow to react. “So cute,” writes Gwyneth, a sentiment echoed throughout the comments.