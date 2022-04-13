Jennifer Aniston Grooms Adam Sandler’s Beard With Two Hands, Says “I Love You”

It’s a product pitch, for LolaVie, but the star power in this Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler video is right up there with the twinkling of the Milky Way. Sandler’s beard is thick, and Aniston’s eyes are bright — and when she says so matter-of-factly “I love you,” it’s music to the ears of so many of her fans.

As Ali Wentworth asks in the comments, “Why isn’t this a 90-minute movie?”

Well, maybe it…Wentworth has a point. Aniston, Sandler and Paris, too? Can you say Murder Mystery 2? Is that a good idea? Yes it is.

And yes, this video could then be called a Spitz Spritz. (For Audrey and Nick Spitz, of course, otherwise known as Aniston and Sandler.)

They must have thought maybe they should Just Go With It.

But it’s not just Sandler who makes the former Friend fuss. The LolaVie haircare aroma evidently makes Aniston, who owns the brand, positively amorous — and touchy-feely — no matter who her grooming partner is. And it’s always romantic, with the appropriate music. See below!