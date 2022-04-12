Jennie Garth Poses with 3 Gorgeous Daughters, Tori Spelling “Obsessed”

On the Name That Tune episode ‘The Good, The Shag, and The 90210 Icons,’ former Beverly Hills 90210 sweethearts “Kelly” and “Steve” go note-to-note. Actress Jennie Garth (Kelly), who wears a one-shoulder black dress, plays for the Equus Foundation. Ian Ziering (Steve) plays for The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

When not on TV and raising money for charity, Jennie spends time with her family including her three gorgeous daughters. When Jennie turned 50, she shared the photo below (see pageant sash), and wrote: “best birthday gift a momma could have! Thank you girls for being my world.”

Jennie’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Tori Spelling replied: “I’m obsessed with this picture! The most beautiful mama with her lil beauties. This one needs to be framed on the piano!”

Name That Tune airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX.