Jenna Dewan Stuns In Mosaic Mirror Mini Dress on ‘Come Dance with Me’

Dancer/actress Jenna Dewan (Step Up, The Resident) is one of the judges on the new reality competition show on CBS, Come Dance with Me. The show features talented young dancers who perform with an untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams from day one. Each team, which learns different styles of dance throughout the season, is vying for the $100,000 grand prize.

When Jenna shared the photos and video below — of her filming an episode in a stunning pinkish purple mosaic mirror dress — her fans went wild with praise.

And yes, that is her adorable daughter Evie giving her mama a hug. Check out the sweet video below of mother and daughter at the beach.

Come Dance with Me airs Fridays at 8 pm on FOX.