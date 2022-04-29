Jenna Dewan Sparkles In Tiny Neon Green Mini Dress, “Got To Be Seen”

On the Come Dance with Me episode ‘Bust a Groove Night Part 1,’ each kid contestant is tasked with teaching their parent three dance moves that they must incorporate into their performance.

The duos perform to the songs ‘On the Floor’ (Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull), Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Dance, Dance’, and Sia‘s ‘Cheap Thrills’, among others.

Above: l-r: Tricia Miranda, Jenna Dewan on Come Dance with Me (CBS screengrab)

For the big night, judge Jenna Dewan stuns in a tiny neon green mini dress, as seen above.

The color clearly suits her: Dewan wore a bright green suit (sans blouse; see above) when she appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show with Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Big Sky, The Sopranos). Her fellow CDWM judge Dexter replied: “She’s got to be SEEEN in GREEN”

Come Dance with Me airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum PI at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.