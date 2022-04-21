Jay Wright, Villanova’s Mr. Cool, Perfected His Coaching Art at Hofstra in New York

Basketball eminence Jay Wright has resigned from the head coaching position at Villanova University, having won two national championships in 21 years at the helm.

Wright first caught the eye of hoops fans when he was the dashing head coach at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island in New York, a so-called mid-major school where Wright perfected his coaching art.

Wright coached Hofstra from 1994 to 2001, going 122-85 overall and 72-22 in his final three seasons before moving to Villanova. He was inducted into Hofstra’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019. The year before, Wright, then long at Villanova, won the 2018 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

But it was Wright’s legendary cool that became his most memorable trait as a coach. And the most famous example of Wright’s legendary cool was his reaction to winning the 2016 National Championship while at Villanova.

Amidst the celebratory chaos, Wright looks preternaturally relaxed, as if he has just entered a restaurant and is looking for his table. It looks like he says “bang” when the shot goes up. Nothing when it goes in. Mr. Cool.

Never forget Jay Wright's reaction to winning the 2016 NCAA Championship. pic.twitter.com/nNc5q3jbHr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 20, 2022

Wright’s announcement came as a surprise to most, since he was unquestionably still at the peak of his profession. Villanova had reached the Final Four just a month ago, a pinnacle achievement in college basketball. Wright is just 60 — is he headed to the NBA? The Lakers are looking for a coach.