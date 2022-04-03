Jared Leto Stuns In Purple Tuxedo, High Heel Boots, “He’s So Sexy”

Before presenting at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oscar Award-winning movie star Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, House of Gucci) walked the streets of London, England in a purple tuxedo, black lace gloves, a Gucci diamond necklace, and a pair of black high heeled boots.

Leto is promoting his new film Morbius, in which he stars as the enigmatic Marvel antihero Michael Morbius. As seen in the video above, Leto says it was the first night when someone saw him and screamed out, “Morbius!” One fan on the street told the camera, “He’s so sexy.”

The montage of footage also captures Leto contemplating the question: “are there more doors in the world or more wheels.” Check out more video vlogs above (in Madrid) and below (in Paris).

In the Morbius travel vlog in Mexico City (below), a woman is seen crying upon seeing Leto in person.

Get ready to see more of Jared Leto as he stars in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway.