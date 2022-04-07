Jamie-Lynn Sigler Goes Shopping at Dick’s, ‘Orange Is the New Black’

In the Big Sky episode “The Muffin or the Hammer,” while Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) returns, ready for a fresh start, and considers just how Lindor might factor into it. The character of Tonya is portrayed by Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos).

When not filming Big Sky, Jamie-Lynn Sigler (mother of two young boys with MLB player Cutter Dykstra) says she spends weekends running to Dick’s in the morning, and shuffling from field to field. As seen in the photo above, Sigler — who’s wearing a long orange oxford shirt — credits a women’s clothing boutique in Austin, Texas for getting her to look like “I have more enthusiasm and energy than I really do.” More than one fan replied: “Orange is the new black.”

The color orange suits Jamie-Lynn, as seen in the two-piece set above, in the Bahamas with friends.

Jamie-Lynn is a conscientious fashionista. As seen in the photo above, wearing a “Never underestimate the resilience of a mother,” she’s advocating National Foster Care Awareness Month, and is encouraging her followers to purchase the tee and support @allianceofmoms, which helps young pregnant and parenting teen moms in foster care.

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.