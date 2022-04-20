Iggy Azalea Reveals Dramatic New Tattoo, ‘Onyx Orion’

Rapper Iggy Azalea has a few choices when it comes to selecting her favorite tattoo, but her newest tat is winning the title. Azalea just revealed “Onyx Orion” to fans, in a dramatic video with an intriguing instrumental musical score.

Azalea’s ‘Onyx Orion‘ is a curly haired angel with exceptional wings created by Lua Hills of Miami, FL. Hills specializes in “dot work, fine line, illustrative” — which is what Onyx Orion exemplifies.

Writer Kim Caldwell, creator of the ‘Archangelology’ book series, writes that “Archangel Orion is the angel of Expansion. She/He is helping us at this time to move with grace and ease through the changes occurring in human consciousness now.”

While according to TinyRituals, the meaning of Onyx is “protection and fortune. The site cites the legend that “this dark and dreamy stone is beloved by goddesses and queens, and even Cleopatra was believed to keep the stone close as it was known for its potent protective powers.”

Azalea writes: “My new favorite & most special tattoo! 👼🏽 It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman.” According to fans, Onyx Orion isn’t the only Angel in the Azalea pictures.