How To Vote For ‘American Song Contest’ — TikTok, App, Online

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are the hosts of the new singing competition series American Song Contest, which is based on the super popular EuroVision Song Contest. The show features 56 artists representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., all competing for best hit song.

While there is a 56-person jury comprised of music industry bigwigs (one representing each state/territory), viewers at home can vote too. A combination of public and jury votes decide who advances in the competition.

American Song Contest viewers can cast their votes three different ways. Note: Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays and will close Wednesday morning.

On nbc.com/ascvote Via the NBC App (you’ll need to set up an NBCUniversal Profile. On TikTok by searching “American Song Contest.”

In the five-week Qualifiers (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18) at the end of each night, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of jury and fan votes. The artists advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.

American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.