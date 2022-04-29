Hello Dolly? Parton Changes Her Mind About Rock Hall of Fame Induction

She loves me, she loves me not. That’s what rock music, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, have been muttering lately as they consider the great Dolly Parton, entertainer par excellence.

But after initially bowing out of consideration for the Rock Hall, Parton changed her mind and has decided to accept the induction into the if she’s voted in. So she loves them! Phew.

(But is she a rock star? Parton promised to make a great rock record after being nominated.) Some rock stars know Dolly rocks — like this guy…

Parton originally demurred, rather than take the place of another deserving performer. Hello Dolly? There is plenty of room, said the Hall, apparently very convincingly.

If she’s voted in, Parton told NPR, “I’ll accept gracefully. I’ll just say ‘Thanks’ and I will accept it because the fans vote,” Parton said.

Hey, Dolly may not be officially a rock star. But until she teamed up with James Patterson recently, she wasn’t a novelist either. Now she is. And she’s #1, of course.