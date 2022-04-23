Harry Styles Shifts From Shania Twain To Lizzo, “Versatility and Class”

Superstar Harry Styles can call virtually anybody to the stage and up they’ll run, ready to bask in the singular Styles sunlight. Lately, in his surprise duet choices Mr. Styles has been exhibiting his exceptional versatility and virtuosity.

Just last week Styles summoned his friend and inspiration, the country star Shania Twain, to the stage, where she crushed it and also swooned about the great Harry.

“Pinch me,” wrote Twain about her duet with Styles at Coachella.

The very next week Styles dropped a Lizzo surprise on fans at the festival. And c’mon, what better way to showcase versatility and class than to shift gears from Shania Twain to Lizzo?

The only thing those two artists have in common is talent, verve, dedication and — well, come to think of it, they share a lot. Even if their chosen musical genres aren’t quite neighbors. And they also share Harry Styles.

Lizzo wrote “Proud of you Harry Styles” before thanking him for the cool guest spot.

One fan writes “the superior duo” describing Styles and Lizzo. And it’s a great description, except that Styles tends to create superior duos whenever he invites another megastar to share his light.