Halle Berry Screams ‘Amen’ In Plunging Gold Embellished Jumpsuit, “More Perfect Than Life”

Halle Berry admits that life “ain’t always perfect” even for Oscar winners. But the acting icon is right on when she draws the conclusion that “this damn jumpsuit is” perfect. A handy rule to go by is this: Halle Berry is right about fashion, whatever she says.

And in this case Berry’s prayers — and those of her fans — are answered by Amen Style, a brand that pledges to “emphasize the sparkle and wittiness of a woman who knows how to play with opposites.” Berry, of course, is a natural fit.

And really this is a case where Berry is positively screaming Amen. Nothing quiet about this shoot, just like the brand says — sparkle and wit make noise.

Amen Style also gave some sparkle to “Dirty Blonde” artist Stephanie Glitter for Coachella — another woman who exuberantly fits the description.

Su Park also lifts the Amen brand to the heights is aspires to, with grace and panache.