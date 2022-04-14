Halle Berry Is Worried About You, ‘The Call’ Joins Jennifer Garner In Netflix Nostalgia Surge

Halle Berry wants to know if we’re all OK. It’s a legit question from the Oscar winner because Netflix is revealing some strange things about what we want collectively right now. It may seem hardly strange that we want Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner. Indeed, when have we not? But..,

But there’s a real answer to the question: we didn’t much want them in 2007 and 2013, when Catch and Release (starring Garner) and The Call (starring Berry) were released.

Yet now those two movies are #3 and #1 on Netflix. So viewers really do want Garner and Berry — and, here’s the other thing, we really also want everything to turn out alright. Life — especially lately — doesn’t serve that dish so well, but Halle Berry can cook it!

With The Call, you just know from the trailer’s high-octane breathless description that heroism is found here. It reads, in part:

“In this heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat thriller, veteran 911 operator Jordan (Academy Award® Winner Halle Berry, Monster’s Ball, 2001) takes a life-altering call from a teenage girl (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin, Little Miss Sunshine, 2006) who has been kidnapped and thrown into the trunk of a madman’s car.”

A Netflix viewer knows: Halle Berry’s going to save her! That’s what we want right now while we’re home on our sofas or in bed. Saving. Or at least to witness some saving. We’re OK, Halle, thanks for asking — we’re just looking for some fantasy.