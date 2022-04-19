Hailey Bieber Posts Close-Up Where You Can Count Her Eyelashes, “Jaw On The Floor”

It is the magic trick of 21st century celebrity that a star must appear transparent, open, close, and accessible, while also protecting their mystery and privacy. It is a challenging balancing act and Hailey Bieber is almost uniquely adept at the work.

One of the most powerful tools of the celebrity trade is the social media close-up. And not just your average close-up, but a photo taken at such intimate range that it would make even most celebs feel just too vulnerable, too exposed. (That level close-up is what makes fans feel the love most.)

Bieber shows that such insecurities don’t trouble her at all in her latest post, which features a facial close-up so near that viewers could make a reasonable count of her eyelashes — even her eyebrows.

The intimacy is impressive enough to make fellow model Meghan Roche respond by saying “My jaw is on the floor.” Roche (below) knows the trade secrets as well, but she rarely lets the lens quite so close as Bieber does here.

Khloe Kardashian also responded to Bieber’s pic, writing simply “OMG.” For all the intimacy that the Kardashians routinely give to fans, even for them, this Bieber level of close-up is a rarity.