Grey’s Anatomy Star Kim Raver Returns To Station 19, “Viewer Discretion Is Advised”

On the Station 19 episode “When the Party’s Over,” firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) deals with “the aftermath of a trauma.” As seen in the sneak peek video below, Andy reveals that she was assaulted by the “charming” guy Jeremy (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) she met at the bar in the previous episode. With the video, ABC warns: “viewer discretion is advised.” The warning refers to “adult” content that is unsuitable for children, and for some adults as well.

Based on the video, Andy physically retaliated, so much so that her EMT friends are desperate to save Jeremy’s life because if he dies, Andy will face murder charges.

The character of Dr. Teddy Altman, co-head of cardiothoracic surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy, is portrayed by Kim Raver.

Last time Teddy appeared on Station 19 was two years ago, in the 2020 crossover episode (and the Season 3 finale) ‘Louder Than a Bomb,’ when Andy became “painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death.” See clip below.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Big Sky at 10 pm.