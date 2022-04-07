Grey’s Anatomy Star Anthony Hill Shadow Dances Debbie Allen, Shows Off 6-Pack Abs

On the Grey’s Anatomy episode ‘Put It To the Test,’ Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) sets an assessment of his own for the same day. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Winston Ndugu is portrayed by Anthony Hill.

When not playing Winston, Anthony Hill knows how to have a good time on set during breaks. When his co-star Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman) shared the fun video above, she wrote: “When you shadow Miss Debbie Allen you gotta be prepared to ‘dance it out’!!” Famous dancer/choreographer Debbie Allen (Dr. Catherine Fox) is also a director and executive producer for the show.

Anthony Hill’s fans aren’t surprised by his smooth moves. The athletic actor keeps in shape (see 6-pack abs photos above and) below. He captioned the series above: “God was showing off with these Bahamian islands.”

Anthony had moves on the football field, too, as a collegiate football player for Oklahoma State University.

